Milestone Tragedy: Another student released from burn institute

18 jet crash burn victims are under treatment, none critical, said Dr Shawon Bin Rahman of NIBPS

File image of National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 05:05 PM

The National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) has released one more burn victim in the fighter jet crash at the Milestone School and College in the capital's Uttara.
 
Fifth-grade student of the Milestone School and College, Towfiq, 13, was released from the facility on Thursday afternoon as his health condition improved, NIBPS resident surgeon Dr Shawon Bin Rahman told BSS.
 
With him, a total of 18 burn victims in the jet crash were released from the burn institute, he said, adding that 16 of them are in cabins.
 
As many as 18 burn victims in the jet crash are still being treated at the burn institute and none of them is in critical condition, he added.
 
Earlier on July 21, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet slammed into a two-storey building of the Milestone School and College in the capital's Uttara minutes after it took off around 1pm, killing 35, including the pilot, so far, the health ministry officials said.

Milestone College Plane CrashNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
