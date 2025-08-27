JnU Islami Chhatri Sangstha launches with free medical camp

The Jagannath University (JnU) unit of Islami Chhatri Sangstha has officially launched its activities by announcing a free medical camp for female students. On Wednesday, posters promoting the initiative were placed across campus walls, marking the organization’s first public appearance.

According to the posters, the “Free Medical Camp 2025,” organized under the banner of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Sangstha, will be held on the second floor of Nawab Faizunnesa Hall. The camp will run from 2pm to 6pm on Thursday, and from 10am to 5pm on Friday.

Organizers stated that seven MBBS doctors will provide services across various departments, including gynecology and obstetrics, diabetology, general medicine, dermatology, and dental care. The camp will offer diagnosis, medical consultation, prescriptions, and essential medicines. Special arrangements have been made to ensure gynecological services are available exclusively for female students.

Speaking about the initiative, the president of the JnU unit said: “We have previously conducted small-scale programs for students, but never with this level of publicity. With this medical camp, we are formally introducing ourselves. We plan to expand our activities in the future.”

She also voiced concerns about harassment, saying: “We regularly face vulgar comments and bullying, which makes many female students uncomfortable. Despite criticism of our work, we are pushing forward through adversity. There may be shortcomings, but we will overcome them. We act for the satisfaction of Allah and will continue to do so.”