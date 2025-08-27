Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Official urges protesting engineering students to submit demands for quick resolution

Students warn protest will continue until the advisers meet their demands in Shahbagh

Engineering students protesting in demand of their three-point demand at Shahbagh, on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Photo: Amirul Islam Masum/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Mokhlesur Rahman, has said that if the protesting engineering university students submit their demands through the relevant ministry, the secretariat committee will resolve the issues.

He made the comments on Wednesday while speaking to reporters at the secretariat.

He added: “If the protesters submit their demands in the form of a memorandum, along with the research they have done and relevant legal provisions, we will be able to resolve the matter quickly. We have not received any formal application yet, but we are aware of the issue.”

Meanwhile, engineering students, including those from Buet, who are protesting for official recognition, have put forward five demands.

They warned that unless the government’s home and education advisers meet them in Shahbagh and address their demands, the protest will continue.

Protesters said interim government Home Adviser Jahangir Alam must apologize and be held accountable for Wednesday’s attack on students. 

Rejecting the committee formed by government notification, the students demanded the formation of a new committee with representatives from university teachers and protesting students. 

The protest began at 11am as part of the pre-announced “Long March to Dhaka” program to press home their three-point demand. Around 1:30pm, police obstructed their attempt to march towards the Jamuna.

Clashes ensued, with police and students chasing-counter chasing, throwing bricks, and police firing tear gas and sound grenades. Several students and police personnel were injured in the confrontation.

Topics:

BuetProtestEngineering
