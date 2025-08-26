Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Another aide of ex-DSCC mayor Taposh held in July Uprising case

CID said the arrested Tutu is accused of shooting one Abdullah Siddique during last year’s student protest

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 03:58 PM

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested an accomplice of former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh from the capital's Badda area on early Tuesday.

The arrested has been identified as Mostafizur Rahman Tutu, son of late Golam Mohiuddin, hailed from 137 No Rakhalbabu Sharok, Fakir Bari Road, under Kotwali Model police Sstation in Barisal district.

He was residing at house no 135, 12/A West Dhanmondi.

A CID team arrested Tutu in a raid in the Badda Thana area at 1:50am on Tuesday in a case filed with Dhanmondi police station on September 19, 2024, on charges of shooting and injuring one Abduallah Siddique during last year's student protest, said a CID press release.
        
During the initial interrogation, the accused confessed to attacking the anti-discrimination student movement.

The accused was placed before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.
    
Earlier, on May 15, 2025, SM Kamal Haider, a close associate of former mayor Taposh, was arrested.

On May 17, 2025, another aide of Taposh, Md Khorshed Alam, was arrested.

Both of them are now in jail.

Topics:

Crime Investigation Department (CID)Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh
