Monday, September 08, 2025

Couple found dead in Barguna home

Two children were present in the house but remained unharmed

Relatives and neighbours of the dead couple talking with the police in Borguna. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 05:02 PM

Police recovered the bodies of a couple from their home in Dakshin Itbaria of Barguna Sadar upazila early Sunday.

The woman, Aklima, 27, was found with her throat slit, while her husband, Swapan Molla, 32, was found hanging in the same room. Their two daughters—Sadia, 6, and Afsana, 1—were in the house but unharmed.

Family members said the couple frequently quarreled over financial hardship and Swapan’s irregular work. On Sunday morning, Sadia called Swapan’s cousin, Razia Begum, who later discovered the bodies.

Swapan’s elder brother, Kabir Molla, acknowledged the disputes but said his brother had no known enemies. Aklima’s father, Abbas Mridha, expressed shock and concern for his granddaughters’ future.

Locals said the incident has caused deep anxiety in the area, particularly for the two children left behind.

Barguna Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Yakub Hossain said the case appears to be linked to family conflict, but confirmation awaits autopsy results to determine whether it was murder followed by suicide or otherwise.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) Zahirul Islam Howlader said CID and PBI teams have visited the scene and an investigation is underway. Legal action will follow based on the findings.

Dhaka Tribune

