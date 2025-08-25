Bangladesh Bank governor stresses teacher competence for national prosperity at EWU event

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, emphasized the vital role of competent teachers in shaping a prosperous nation during a recent event at East West University (EWU). He added that educators are uniquely positioned to cultivate skilled and effective citizens.

He made the statement at a certificate awarding ceremony for the university’s Teachers’ Training Program, held on Monday at the Nousher Ali Lecture Gallery. The event celebrated the completion of the program on teaching, learning, and research.

As the chief guest, Dr Mansur highlighted that teachers are crucial national assets whose knowledge and wisdom can be called upon to address the country’s needs.

The ceremony was chaired by Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chairperson of the EWU Board of Trustees and former governor of Bangladesh Bank. In his remarks, Professor Dr Farashuddin praised Bangladesh Bank’s exemplary management under Dr Mansur’s leadership.

He expressed his hope that the current governor would succeed in bringing an independent pay scale for the bank’s employees and secure a constitutionally recognized position for the governor of Bangladesh Bank.

Other distinguished guests included Professor Dr Shams Rahman, vice-chancellor of EWU, Professor Dr Mohammad Ashik Mosaddik, pro vice-chancellor of EWU, and Professor Dr Sufia Islam, director of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at EWU, who also addressed the audience.

A total of 34 faculty members received their certificates during the ceremony, which was attended by a large number of EWU faculty members and officials. The training program was a collaborative initiative between IQAC and the EWU Center for Research and Training (EWUCRT).