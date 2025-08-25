Monday, August 25, 2025

8 accused charged in journalist Tuhin murder after direct involvement confirmed

Tuhin’s wife claimed the two phones tied to the murder motive are yet to be recovered

File image of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 04:00 PM

Gazipur Metropolitan Police, after investigating the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin during a public robbery, filed a charge sheet within 11 working days against eight individuals directly implicated in the crime.

Deputy Commissioner Robiul Hasan confirmed it.

GMP’s Deputy Commissioner (DC-Crime) Robiul Hasan provided this information at a press conference held at the GMP headquarters on Monday afternoon.

Their names have been included in the charge sheet, which has been submitted to the court.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police is charging 8 accused in journalist Tuhin murder after confirming their direct involvement, Deputy Commissioner Robiul Hasan is announcing at Mondays press conference. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

However, the two mobile phones used by Tuhin have not yet been recovered.

The accused named in the charge sheet are: Ketu Mizan, alias Kopa Mizan, 34, son of Mobarak Hossain of Mahmudpur village, Melandah upazila, Jamalpur, the principal accused, his wife Parul Akter, alias Golapi, 28, Al-Amin, 21, son of Hanif of Moylapota village, Sonadanga upazila, Khulna, Shahjalal, 32, son of Hanif Bhuiyan of Anantapur village, Homna upazila, Comilla, Faisal Hasan, 23, son of Kiamuddin Hasan of Panchbaria village, Chatmohar upazila, Pabna, Suman, alias Sabbir, 26, son of Abdus Salam of Chitalia village, Nakla thana, Sherpur, Rafiqul Islam Arman and Shamim Hossain.

Following the briefing, Tuhin’s wife said that the two mobile phones, which were central to the video-related motive behind her husband’s murder, have still not been recovered by the authorities.

She demanded the maximum possible punishment for all eight accused at the earliest.

The press briefing was attended by senior GMP officials, members of Tuhin’s family and Khairul Alam Rafique, editor of the Dainik Protidin.

Notably, on August 7, Asaduzzaman Tuhin, staff reporter of the Dainik Protidin, was stabbed to death in broad daylight at Chandana Chourasta, one of the busiest areas of Gazipur city.

The incident triggered widespread public outrage.

Tuhin was the son of Hasan Jamal of Bhatipara village, Fulbaria upazila, Mymensingh district.

He resided with his wife and two sons in a rented apartment near Chandana Chourasta, Gazipur.

Topics:

Gazipur
