Govt moves to strengthen disaster response with new fire stations in 14 districts

Amid rising disaster risks caused by rapid industrialisation and urbanisation or fuelled by climate change, the government has taken up a project to set up and rebuild 20 Fire Service and Civil Defence stations in different parts of Bangladesh.

The project aims to save lives and property during human-made or natural disasters in the country, said a Planning Commission official wishing anonymity.

Under the Tk650.96 crore project, he said, 20 fire stations will be built in vulnerable locations in 14 districts to strengthen the disaster management capacity in one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

The country frequently experiences severe cyclones, floods, major fire incidents in high-rises or factories, road or waterway accidents.

Besides, earthquake risk is high due to Bangladesh’s position at the collision zone of tectonic plates.

Although not well-equipped, the Department of Fire Service & Civil Defence in Bangladesh has a crucial role to ensure quick responses during such disasters.

The fire stations will be built or renovated in 10 important areas in 14 districts under Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions which are not under the coverage of the Fire Service, the official said.

Of them, there will be new fire stations at 12 places and other eight will be renovated.

The three-year project, to be implemented between July 2025 and June 2028, will be fully funded by the government and implemented by the Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate with delegated works to the Public Works Department.

Besides, it has been decided to form specialised units and expand fire service and civil defense services nationwide, considering the changing nature and type of disasters.

According to the project document obtained by UNB, the initiative aims to bring the country under a stronger disaster safety network by ensuring quick and effective response to both natural and human-made disasters, thereby reducing casualties and property losses.

In the context of increasing industrialisation and urbanisation, the nature of disasters is also changing, the project document says.

Alongside natural disasters, disasters such as chemical-caused accidents, building collapses, fires in multi-storey buildings, gas cylinder blasts, fire incidents in power plants, oil refineries, and container depots are increasing.

Fire stations have already been set up in important places in districts and upazilas of the country under various development projects.

The government has decided to establish at least one fire service and civil defence station in each upazila with the aim of developing an effective and sustainable response system to deal with disasters, the document says.

Key components of the project include construction of main station buildings, utility and residential facilities, water supply systems, external electrical works, training towers, reception areas, drainage systems and procurement of fire-fighting and rescue equipment.

A total of 8.71 acres of land will be acquired or purchased for the stations to be built in various city corporations, municipalities and upazilas under six administrative divisions.

For the main buildings of 20 fire stations Tk211.8227 crore has been allocated while Tk12.08 crore for external water supply (car wash and hose wash) of 20 fire stations, Tk49.8860 crore for external electricity of 20 fire stations, Tk80.8364 crore for Utility cum residence building of 20 fire stations, Tk9.7387 crore for drain, training tower, reception, walkway and fuel store of 20 fire stations, Tk33.8391 crore for acquisition/purchase of 8.71 acres of land, and Tk190.60 crore for fire fighting equipment and rescue equipment.

The Planning Commission official said the project aligns with the 8th Five Year Plan’s objective to enhance the capacity of the Fire Service and Civil Defence through necessary technology, and supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target of reducing disaster risks at all levels.

Once implemented, he said, the project will expand fire service coverage to key disaster-prone areas, strengthen institutional capacity and make immediate and effective disaster response more achievable.