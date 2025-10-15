Mirpur fire still not doused, residents asked to stay away

The fire at Haji Alam’s chemical warehouse in Mirpur’s Rupnagar Residential Zone remains uncontrolled, with authorities repeatedly urging residents through loudspeakers to stay away from the highly dangerous area.

Firefighters are still uncertain about how long it will take to fully extinguish the blaze, said Assistant Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Kazi Nozmuzzaman at a press briefing after inspecting the site on Wednesday noon.

“While the fire inside the adjacent garment factory was brought under control by Tuesday evening, Fire Service teams continued working on Wednesday to douse the chemical fire. They plan to seek assistance from Buet chemical experts,” he said.

He said the Fire Service lacks sufficient equipment to handle chemical fires effectively.

“We do not have the equipment that meets international standards which is causing delays in extinguishing the fire,” he added.

He further said: “The chemical issue is very risky and difficult.If the storage of chemicals does not comply with proper regulations, different chemicals can react and cause a large explosion or severe chemical reaction. That’s why it takes time to extinguish such fires.”

Nozmuzzaman said the fire service’s HAZMAT team wearing safety suits entered the godown by breaking the main gate in the morning to assess the situation.

“Our firefighting operation is ongoing. Other administrative teams are also working at the scene. It will take time to remove the stored chemicals. A team led by our director of operation and maintenance will arrive and decide on further steps after inspection,” he added.

“It will take considerable time to complete the operation. The fire will be declared extinguished only after the chemical removal process is done,” he said.

Regarding questions on missing persons and the absence of a help desk, Nozmuzzaman said: “Our Fire Service and Civil Defence teams are focused on firefighting operations. The administration will take necessary decisions regarding those matters.”