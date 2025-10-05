Sunday, October 05, 2025

Severe storm damages houses, crops in Naogaon 

Heavy rain submerged roads and disrupted power in several areas, including Naogaon Municipality

Locals remove storm-felled trees from the road in Naogaon Sadar to clear traffic. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 09:51 PM

A strong storm accompanied by heavy rainfall in different areas of Naogaon district caused extensive damage to crops, houses and other properties.

Locals the storm caused extensive damage to homes, shops, trees and crops across several areas on Saturday.

According to local and fire station sources, the storm began around 4pm when dark clouds suddenly covered the sky.

A strong gust of wind followed by torrential rain and thunderstorm created an atmosphere of chaos. Within moments, several areas were left in complete disarray.

Key locations such as Nadoar, Bendom, Patnitala, Bhabi Cha Mor, Katabari and Kashipur, along with other surrounding areas, witnessed roofs of houses and shops torn off, trees uprooted and crops destroyed.

Roads were submerged due to the heavy rain and power supply was cut off in several areas, including Naogaon Municipality.

In addition, electric poles and wires were damaged in some places, leading to power outages.

Local residents reported that they had been in darkness since the storm began, with no electricity for several hours.

Rashedur Rahman, in-charge of Patnitala Fire Service and Civil Defense, stated that trees had fallen on various roads, blocking traffic.

Fire service personnel were actively working to clear the main roads. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or injuries, added the fire service official.

