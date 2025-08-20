Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Ministry of Finance forms committee to investigate BFIU head

The investigation was prompted by 'objectionable news/information (still/video images)' published about him in electronic, print, and social media

Logo of Ministry of Finance. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 10:13 PM

The Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance has formed a four-member committee to investigate allegations against AFM Shahinul Islam, the head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

The investigation was prompted by "objectionable news/information (still/video images)" published about him in electronic, print, and social media.

According to an office order issued on Wednesday, the committee is tasked with investigating the matter and submitting a report with its opinion within seven working days.

The committee's members are-Convener: Md Syed Kutub, additional secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Members, Md Sirajul Islam, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, Md Matiur Rahman, director, ICT-2 Unit, Bangladesh Bank, and member secretary Mohammad Saidul Islam, joint secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance.

The order, signed by Deputy Secretary Afsana Bilkis, also sent copies to the governor of Bangladesh Bank, the committee members, and the private secretaries of the Finance Ministry's advisor and the Financial Institutions Division's secretary for their information and necessary action. The order was issued with the approval of the appropriate authority of the government.

