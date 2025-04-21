BFIU seeks full banking details of Meghna Alam

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has sought all kinds of banking information of model Meghna Alam.

On Monday, the BFIU sent a letter to all banks requesting this information.

In the letter, it was stated that personal documents or information of Meghna Alam—such as account opening forms, KYC (Know Your Customer), and transaction statements—must be sent within seven working days from the date of the letter.

On the night of April 9, Meghna Alam was detained from her residence in Bashundhara, Dhaka, by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

On April 15, an Inspector (Investigation) of Dhanmondi Model Police Station, Mohammad Abdul Alim, filed a case against Meghna, Dewan Samir, and two to three unidentified individuals on charges of extortion and fraud.

According to the case statement, Meghna Alam, Dewan Samir, and the unidentified accused demanded five million dollars (approximately Tk60 crore) from a diplomat. However, the name of that diplomat was not mentioned in the case statement.

Earlier, on April 11, businessman Samir was arrested in another extortion case filed at Vatara Police Station.

Meanwhile, in response to Meghna Alam's arrest, 27 prominent women from various professions—including lawyers, human rights activists, and educators—have submitted a memorandum to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expressing concern. The memorandum was sent via email on Sunday.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the process by which Meghna was arrested violated her fundamental human rights, and her release was demanded.

Signatories of the memorandum include lawyer and human rights activist Ishrat Jahan, Tabassum Mehenaz, Professor Mirza Taslima Sultana of Jahangirnagar University, Dhaka University faculty member Moshaheda Sultana, anthropologist and filmmaker Nasrin Siraj, singer and lyricist Farzana Wahid Sayan, photographer Padmini Chakma, and writer-researcher Parsa Sanjana, among others.