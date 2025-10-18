Saturday, October 18, 2025

Govt to block sites for gambling ads without notice from Sunday

Authorities cited a rise in such content online, labeling it punishable under the Cyber Security Ordinance 2025 and Pornography Control Act 2012

Logo of Bangladesh government. Photo: Collected
Update : 18 Oct 2025, 06:13 PM

The government has announced that any newspaper or its online version, website, news portal, or electronic media outlet promoting gambling, betting, or pornography will be blocked without prior notice from Sunday.

Authorities cited a rise in such content across online platforms, calling it a punishable offense under the Cyber Security Ordinance 2025 and the Pornography Control Act 2012.

Despite repeated warnings, some platforms continued such promotions. The government thanked those who have revised their ad policies, including Cricinfo, Janakantha, and Dhaka Post.

Agencies like Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), National Security Intelligence (NSI), National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC), National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) are working jointly to enforce the directive, aiming to ensure a safe and ethical cyberspace.

CIDBFIUGamblingnational security intelligence (nsi)Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC)
