Former state minister Nasrul Hamid’s illegal bungalow demolished in BIWTA drive

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has demolished an illegally constructed bungalow belonging to former state minister for power Nasrul Hamid during an eviction drive along the Buriganga riverbank in Keraniganj.

The two-day operation began on Wednesday morning in Kautail area of South Keraniganj, reports Prothom Alo.

On the first day, BIWTA reclaimed about 1.5 acres of riverbank land by tearing down three two-storey buildings of the bungalow and demolishing around 200 feet of the boundary wall of a dockyard.

Mostafizur Rahman, joint director of BIWTA’s Dhaka River Port, said the drive was launched on instructions from higher authorities to protect the natural flow of the Buriganga. He said no encroacher, regardless of influence, would be spared.

Eviction operations had been stalled since August 5 last year due to various challenges, though BIWTA began removing illegal structures from riverbanks in 2009.