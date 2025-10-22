Govt issues new travel guidelines to protect St Martin's ecosystem

To protect the natural beauty, environment, and biodiversity of Saint Martin’s Island, the government has issued new travel guidelines. The Environment-2 Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change released a notification containing 12 directives on Wednesday.

The ministry announced the move in a press release the same day.

According to the statement, the guidelines have been introduced under the “Guidelines for the Protection of Environment, Ecosystem and Biodiversity of Saint Martin’s Island and for Eco-Friendly Tourism, 2023” (SRO No-165-Law/2023, dated May 23, 2023), drafted in accordance with Section 13 of the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, 1995 (Act No-1 of 1995).

Under the notification, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) cannot allow any vessel to travel to Saint Martin’s Island without approval from the ministry.

Tourists must purchase tickets online through a web portal recognised by the Bangladesh Tourism Board, with each ticket containing a travel pass and QR code. Tickets without a QR code will be considered invalid.

The schedule and presence of tourists will now be strictly regulated. In November, visitors may only travel during the day, as overnight stays will not be allowed.

Overnight stays will be permitted in December and January, while access to the island will be fully restricted in February. No more than 2,000 tourists may visit the island on any single day.

To preserve the island’s natural environment, lighting on the beach at night, loud noise, and barbecue parties are prohibited.

Entering the Keya forest, collecting or trading Keya fruits, or harming marine life such as turtles, birds, corals, crabs, starfish, and seaweed are strictly forbidden. Motorised vehicles, including motorcycles and sea bikes, are completely banned on the beach.

Carrying banned polythene is prohibited, and the use of single-use plastics such as chips packets, plastic spoons, straws, mini shampoo and soap packs, and 500ml or 1,000ml plastic bottles is discouraged. Tourists are advised to bring reusable water flasks instead.

The government hopes that enforcing these new guidelines will protect Saint Martin’s Island’s fragile environment and distinctive biodiversity, turning the island into a model for responsible and eco-friendly tourism.

A meeting on eco-friendly tourism on Saint Martin’s Island was held on Tuesday at the ministry’s conference room, chaired by Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, officials from the e-ticketing management company, and other relevant personnel attended the meeting