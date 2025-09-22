Playground or danger zone? Inside Bosila Govt Primary School

The rumble of trucks, the clang of rods, and clouds of dust greet students as they enter Bosila Government Primary School in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur. Every step in the schoolyard feels like a cautious negotiation with the heavy machinery and scattered construction materials that surround them. For these young learners, classrooms are islands of routine amid chaos.

Behind the school, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) is constructing a walkway along the Buriganga River. Bulldozers and trucks demolish old structures and clear equipment from the site. While some construction materials in front of the school have been removed, rods and other tools still occupy the left side of the compound. Locals say that influential individuals previously encroached on land adjacent to the school, though no one admits ownership of the leftover materials, perhaps out of fear.

With new buildings rising nearby, bricks, cement, and sand have been stacked dangerously close to the school. Trucks and other heavy vehicles frequently traverse the schoolyard and the road in front, leaving parents anxious that an accident could happen at any moment, especially when children step outside during breaks or after classes.

BIWTA has also covered a drainage system meant for the school’s wastewater with soil, blocking water flow and spreading filth around the school, creating foul odors and an unhealthy environment for students. Meanwhile, construction pillars have been installed within school premises, adding to the hazards.

“The sound of launches and ships on the river is already loud,” said a teacher, wishing to remain anonymous. “Now, with trucks, rods, cement, and sand piled outside, the noise is overwhelming. Students pay more attention to the machinery outside than to lessons. Authorities need to act quickly.”

Parents share similar concerns. Fatema Khatun, mother of a class-one student, said: “Heavy vehicles move around the school, and everyone grabs space however they can. Even if materials are removed, they return. There is no boundary, no playground. Children may fall on rods or sand while playing—this fear is constant.”

Inside, the school is no less precarious. Classes are held on the first and second floors of a three-storey building, but dust and neglect dominate every room. Most windows are broken, some floors are wet from leaking pipes, and the ground-floor washroom remains locked. Cracks appear on the second-floor floors, while third-floor rooms lie abandoned, filled with broken benches, chairs, and scattered garbage.

“The condition inside is terrible,” said Nazihah’s mother, a class-two student. “Cracks have appeared in many places. I fear the building may collapse. But children must study, so I have no choice but to send my child here.”

Mim, a class-three student, added, “Many parts of our school are broken. Rainwater comes in through the windows, and the washroom is locked. The cracked floors make us afraid all the time.”

Head teacher Merina Akter said written complaints have been submitted about the school’s condition. “Machinery that was in the playground has now been removed. With BIWTA’s building behind the school demolished, students can open windows. But outside construction continues to cause inconvenience,” she said.

Merina also highlighted the absence of a boundary wall, leaving the school vulnerable to encroachment and unsafe vehicle movement. “The department has assured us that a boundary will be built, which will stop land grabbing and restrict heavy vehicles,” she added. She denied allegations that locals had grabbed school land, noting instead that residents helped remove BIWTA’s building.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Dhaka Division Sub-Assistant Engineer Anisuzzaman said: “We removed the building keeping the school in mind, and now a walkway is planned. Vehicles are being gradually removed, and the remaining ones will be cleared soon.

“Workers have been instructed to avoid using the school playground. The park and tree planting are designed for children’s recreation. We will coordinate with authorities regarding pillar installation and measure the school boundary carefully.”

For students and parents, the call is urgent: demarcate the school, build a boundary, and ensure a safe environment where children can learn without fear. Until then, every day remains a precarious balance between education and danger at Bosila Government Primary School.