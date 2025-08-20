Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
BRTA: Road crashes claimed 380 lives in July

Among the deceased, 83 died in motorbike accidents

File image of a road crash. Photo: UNB
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 05:26 PM

As many as 380 people were killed and 542 others injured in 427 road accidents across the country in July, according to a report by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

The data was collected from all divisional offices of BRTA, said a press release signed by its Chairman Abu Momtaz Saad Uddin Ahmed on Wednesday.

According to the report, 103 people were killed and 151 injured in Dhaka division, 89 killed and 92 injured in Chittagong division, 53 killed and 45 injured in Rajshahi division, 43 killed and 50 injured in Khulna division, 14 killed and 46 injured in Barisal division, 26 killed and 99 injured in Sylhet division, 38 killed and 48 injured in Rangpur division, while 14 were killed in Mymensingh division.

Among the deceased, 83 died in motorbike accidents, 48 in truck or covered van accidents, 47 in bus or minibus accidents, and 28 in auto-rickshaw accidents.

 

