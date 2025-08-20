Major shake-up in admin: New DCs in all districts by September

The government is set to appoint new deputy commissioners (DCs) in all districts ahead of the upcoming national election to ensure a credible voting process.

Sources at the Ministry of Public Administration said the appointments are expected to be finalized within September, with the national election scheduled for February 2026.

Amid criticisms over appointing officials who benefited during the Awami League’s tenure as DCs, the government is reportedly exercising greater caution this time, sources added.

Like previous elections, the newly appointed DCs are expected to serve as returning officers. The preparation of the new ‘fit list’ is already in its final stage.

According to ministry sources, no controversial official or those with political affiliation will be made DC this time.

Officials who secure appointments through deception or by concealing information will face administrative action once verified.

On August 18, Md Sarwar Alam, a well-known executive magistrate noted for strict action against food adulteration and irregularities, was appointed DC of Sylhet.

The change came amid allegations of large-scale stone looting in Bholaganj, Jaflong, and other areas of Sylhet.

The ministry began preparing the "fit list" on January 11 this year. Interviews have been held in six phases with 269 deputy secretaries from the 25th and 27th batches of the BCS Administration Cadre. So far, over 50 officers have been included, and viva voce for officers of the 28th batch is ongoing.

Currently, 26 officers of the 24th batch, 25 officers of the 25th batch, and 12 officers of the 27th batch are serving as DCs.

Although 21 officers of the 24th batch were promoted to joint secretary on March 20, they have not yet been withdrawn from field administration.

Earlier, on September 8, 2023, DC appointments in 61 districts from a fit list of 108 officers sparked controversy. Many officers claimed they were ‘deprived,’ creating unprecedented disorder in the ministry.

Mohammad Erfanul Haque, additional secretary (Appointments, Promotions & Transfers) of the Ministry of Public Administration, said: “The DC appointment process is underway. The Public Administration Committee will decide the timeline, but we expect the appointments to be made soon.”

Senior Secretary Dr Mokhlesur Rahman said: “The DCs will be appointed from the fit list. Qualified and competent officers will be placed ahead of the election to avoid any question of credibility.”

Former secretary and administrative expert AKM Abdul Awal Majumdar said: “Interim governments in 1991, 1996, and 2001 did not face such disorder. The current administrative weaknesses must be addressed quickly. Governance is impossible without an honest, skilled, and professional bureaucracy. There is still time to restore the administration by appointing capable officers in key positions.”

The ministry said a "Public Administration Committee," comprising four advisers, the Cabinet Secretary, and the Secretary of Public Administration, has been formed to guide appointments, transfers, and disciplinary matters for divisional commissioners, DCs, joint secretaries, and higher positions.

The committee makes final decisions on DC appointments and related matters. In February, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin instructed the DCs of all 64 districts to apply the full extent of the law in their roles as returning officers in the upcoming national election, according to official sources who requested anonymity.

The interim government has already taken action against officials who played key roles in engineered elections under the previous Awami League regime.

This year, 21 former DCs were sent into compulsory retirement for their roles as returning officers in the controversial elections of 2014, 2018, and 2024.

Additionally, 43 former DCs were made officers on special duty (OSD). Those with less than 25 years of service were made OSD, while those with over 25 years of service were sent on compulsory retirement.