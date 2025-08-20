Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Ex-acting mayor of GCC on 3-day remand in attempted murder case

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained Asadur Rahman Kiron from the Sharsha border in Jessore on November 19

File image of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Dhaka. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 02:08 PM

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed former acting mayor of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Asadur Rahman Kiron on a three-day remand in a case filed over an alleged attempt to murder Ishtiak Mahmud in Uttara during the July mass uprising.

The court also showed that former Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Md Atiqul Islam was arrested in the same case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate MA Mizbah Ur Rahman passed the order after police produced the duo before the court, seeking a seven-day remand for Kiron and an arrest showing order for Atiqul.

According to the case statement, Ishtiak Mahmud joined an anti-discrimination student rally in Uttara on July 18 last year, which came under attack. He sustained a bullet injury in his abdomen and later filed a case with the Uttara East police station on October 29, 2024.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained Kiron from the Sharsha border in Jessore on November 19, 2024, while he was reportedly trying to flee the country. Police earlier arrested Atiqul from the capital’s Mohakhali DOHS area on October 16, 2024.

CourtRemandGazipur City Corporation
