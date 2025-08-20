Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Recruitment scandal: Six Sylhet Medical University officials sent to jail

According to the case statement, UGC received allegations of widespread irregularities and corruption in the recruitment of officials and employees at the university

Photo: UNB
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM

A Sylhet court has sent six officials from Sylhet Medical University to jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged irregularities in manpower recruitment.

Judge Roknuzzaman of the Sylhet Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court handed down the judgment on Tuesday, rejecting the bail pleas of the accused, said ACC public prosecutor Lutful Kibria Shamim.

The six officials are Md Bilal Ahmed Chowdhury, assistant controller of Examinations; Belal Uddin, section officer; Abdul Aziz, administrative officer; Md Redwan; Abdul Majid; and Tanvir Ahmed.

All six are named in the ACC charge sheet submitted in April.

Earlier, on April 24, the court issued arrest warrants against 58 individuals, including former vice chancellor Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury and Acting Registrar Md Naimul Haque Chowdhury, following the ACC's submission of a comprehensive charge sheet on April 20.

According to the case statement, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received allegations of widespread irregularities and corruption in the recruitment of officials and employees at the university, which was established in 2018.

Taking note of these allegations, the UGC investigated in 2023.

The inquiry identified serious misconduct by senior university officials, including the former VC and registrar.

Later, the ACC filed a case on April 1, 2024, against 58 officials, including the then Vice Chancellor and Acting Registrar, on charges of irregularities and corruption in the appointment of the integrated district office of Sylhet.

Topics:

University Grants Commission (UGC)
Read More

IUB hosts public lecture on July Uprising in Legal Thoughts

Students of seven colleges demand ordinance for Dhaka Central University

UGC forms probe body over roof collapse at Kazi Nazrul University

JnU budget nearly doubles to 297.83C

JU announces 323.35C budget for FY2025-26

AIUB hosts 3-day workshop on inclusive education toolkit

Latest News

Bangladesh’s urban wildlife is losing the climate battle

Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital after returning to Dhaka

Sand lifting from Meghna riverbanks threatens embankment, irrigation project in Chandpur

Zelensky leaves Washington with Trump’s security guarantees but are they enough?

Sakhawat calls for Chinese investment in ports, ship-building

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x