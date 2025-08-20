Recruitment scandal: Six Sylhet Medical University officials sent to jail

A Sylhet court has sent six officials from Sylhet Medical University to jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged irregularities in manpower recruitment.

Judge Roknuzzaman of the Sylhet Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court handed down the judgment on Tuesday, rejecting the bail pleas of the accused, said ACC public prosecutor Lutful Kibria Shamim.

The six officials are Md Bilal Ahmed Chowdhury, assistant controller of Examinations; Belal Uddin, section officer; Abdul Aziz, administrative officer; Md Redwan; Abdul Majid; and Tanvir Ahmed.

All six are named in the ACC charge sheet submitted in April.

Earlier, on April 24, the court issued arrest warrants against 58 individuals, including former vice chancellor Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury and Acting Registrar Md Naimul Haque Chowdhury, following the ACC's submission of a comprehensive charge sheet on April 20.

According to the case statement, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received allegations of widespread irregularities and corruption in the recruitment of officials and employees at the university, which was established in 2018.

Taking note of these allegations, the UGC investigated in 2023.

The inquiry identified serious misconduct by senior university officials, including the former VC and registrar.

Later, the ACC filed a case on April 1, 2024, against 58 officials, including the then Vice Chancellor and Acting Registrar, on charges of irregularities and corruption in the appointment of the integrated district office of Sylhet.