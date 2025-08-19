Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Ex-minister Dipu Moni taken to hospital from jail for check-up

On August 19, 2024, DB detained Dipu Moni in connection with multiple July Uprising cases

File image of Dipu moni. Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 06:37 PM

Former minister Dipu Moni, who is currently in Kashimpur Central Jail, was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College and Hospital for a check-up on Tuesday.

Jail Superintendent Kawalin Nahar said Dipu Moni was taken to the hospital from the jail in the morning and later brought back to the jail after a check-up by a neurologist there.

Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB) arrested Dipu Moni from the capital's Baridhara DOHS area on August 19, 2024.

Dipu Moni is an accused in multiple cases linked to July Uprising.

Topics:

Dipu Moni
