Monday, October 06, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dipu Moni on 4-day remand in Monir killing case

She was arrested on August 19, 2024

File image of Dipu moni. Photo: Collected
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 12:24 PM

A court on Monday placed former minister Dr Dipu Moni on a four-day remand in a case lodged over the killing of Jhut (garment-factory scrap) trader Md Monir during the July mass uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order as the police produced Dr Dipu Moni before the court and pleaded to place her on a 10-day remand in the case.

The court later sent the former minister back to jail.

According to the case documents, Monir joined uprising rally in the city's Chankharpul area on August 5, 2024.

He got shot and died on the spot at around noon on that day. 

Monir's widow, Rojina Akter, filed the case on March 14, 2025, with the Shahbagh police station against 351 and 500 unnamed others.
 
Former Social Welfare minister Dr Dipu Moni was arrested on August 19, 2024, and was shown arrested in different cases lodged over the crimes committed during the July-August mass uprising.

Topics:

CourtRemandRevolution 2024Dipu Moni
