Monday, August 18, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rain likely across country

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly nationwide

Persistent rain on May 31, 2025 led to waterlogging and public inconvenience, though some were seen enjoying the weather near Dhaka University. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 05:01 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind across the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions, and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country, the bulletin added.

On Sunday, the highest temperature was recorded at 36.7°C in Srimangal, while today’s minimum temperature was 23.9°C in Sylhet.

In the capital, the sun will set at 6:29pm on Monday and rise at 5:35am on Tuesday.

 

Topics:

RainRain ForecastMeteorological Department (BMD)
