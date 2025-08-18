Monday, August 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Skibidi, delulu among social media words added to Cambridge dictionary

  • Cambridge Dictionary adds 6,000 new words shaped by internet and social media culture
  • New entries also include lifestyle and environmental terms such as 'mouse jiggler' and 'forever chemical'
Representational image. Photo: Pexels
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 10:38 AM

Words popularised by Gen Z and Gen Alpha, including "skibidi", "delulu", and "tradwife", are among 6,000 new entries to the online edition of the Cambridge Dictionary over the last year, its publisher said Monday.

Cambridge University Press said tradwife, a portmanteau of traditional wife, reflected "a growing, controversial Instagram and TikTok trend that embraces traditional gender roles".

The dictionary also took on the challenge of defining skibidi, a word popularized in online memes, as a term that has "different meanings, such as cool or bad, or can be used with no real meaning."

The gibberish word was spread by a YouTube channel called "Skibidi Toilet" and is associated with the mindless, "brain-rot" content found on social media and consumed by Gen Alpha's overwhelmingly digital lifestyle.

The dictionary defined delulu, derived from the word delusional, as "believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to".

As an example, it cited a 2025 speech in parliament where Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used the phrase "delulu with no solulu".

"It's not every day you get to see words like skibidi and delulu make their way into the Cambridge Dictionary," said Colin McIntosh, Lexical Programme manager at the Cambridge Dictionary.

"We only add words where we think they'll have staying power. Internet culture is changing the English language and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the Dictionary."

Other new phrases include "lewk", used to describe a unique fashion look and popularised by RuPaul's Drag Race, and "inspo", short for inspiration.

Work from home culture has given rise to "mouse jiggler", referring to a way to pretend to work when you are not.

There is also "forever chemical", man-made chemicals that stay in the environment for years and have gained traction as concerns grow about the irreversible impact of climate change on the health of humans and the planet.

Topics:

Social MediaEnglishGen Z
Read More

Social skills decline as youth spends hours on social media in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi students seeking US visas asked to make socials public

Police: Verify before posting sensitive incidents on social media

Fakhrul warns of 'evil efforts' to divide nation via social media

Indian authorities cancel visa, detain Bangladeshi tourist over anti-India posts

Supreme Court administration warns judges over social media use

Latest News

CA joins inaugural event of National Fisheries Week 2025

Despite rising budget, DSCC struggles to control dengue

Savar declared ‘degraded air shed’

Machinery imports decline, investments freeze, employment crisis deepens

Moulvibazar’s roads in ruins, locals plead for repairs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x