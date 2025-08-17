Sunday, August 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
DMP: Detained rickshaw-puller not shown arrested in murder case

However, the DMP did not specify the charges of the case in which Azizur Rahman was shown as a suspect

Rickshaw puller Azizur Rahman, victim of mob beating and violence while trying to lay flowers at Dhanmondi 32. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 04:39 PM

Azizur Rahman, a rickshaw-puller who was detained from the Dhanmondi 32 area on Friday, was not shown arrested in any murder case, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said.

Following his arrest, he was produced before a court on Saturday as a suspect in a case filed at Dhanmondi police station in April, according to a DMP media release signed by Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media).

The release said misinformation regarding his arrest and the nature of the case has been spreading on different social media platforms. Azizur was produced before a court as a suspect in a regular case under the Penal Code.

“Misinformation is being spread that the rickshaw-puller was sent to court in connection with a murder case, but this claim is entirely false and misleading,” the DMP said.

It also urged all to refrain from spreading confusion regarding the matter.

However, the DMP did not specify the charges of the case in which Azizur Rahman was shown as a suspect.

 

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)
