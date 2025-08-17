Nurjahan: EDCL to set up vaccine & anti-venom plant in Sirajdikhan

Health and Family Welfare Adviser Nurjahan Begum, on Saturday, said that the Essential Drugs Company Limited (EDCL) will soon set up a state-of-the-art pharmaceuticals, vaccine and anti-venom production facility in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj.

She made the announcement during a site visit to the BISIC Chemical Industrial Park in Sirajdikhan, where the new plant will be built.

During the visit, she directed authorities to expedite the land registration process to ensure the timely implementation of the project.

According to the plan, the existing vaccine production unit in Gopalganj, along with the EDCL plant in Manikganj, will be relocated to the new site. Over 40 acres of land have already been secured for the facility.

The adviser also called for shifting the ongoing anti-venom production project from Chittagong to the new complex and expressed hope that the plant would be highly profitable, considering operational and strategic factors.

EDCL Managing Director Md A Samad Mridha, along with other senior officials, accompanied her during the visit.