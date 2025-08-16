Saturday, August 16, 2025

Case filed over Sadapathor looting

Police sources said the looting occurred amid ongoing tensions surrounding stone extraction in Sadapathor

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 10:01 AM

A case has been filed over the recent looting incident in the Sadapathor area of Companigonj upazila.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Joint Director Anwarul Habib filed the case on Friday night, accusing 1,500 to 2,000 people of involvement.

Companigonj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Uzaer Al Mahmud confirmed the matter, stating that a large number of unidentified individuals have been named in the case.

Police sources said the looting occurred amid ongoing tensions surrounding stone extraction in Sadapathor, a well-known source of construction materials in Sylhet. Law enforcement agencies are currently carrying out drives to identify and arrest those responsible.

Authorities have assured that strict legal measures will be taken against the perpetrators to prevent further unrest in the area.

Topics:

Sylhet
