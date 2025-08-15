Saturday, August 16, 2025

Nur: Fascist behaviour still seen among many

Nur said they had fought against the violence, extortion, and land-grabbing perpetrated by Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League

File image of Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 10:01 PM

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur on Friday alleged that fascist attitudes are still visible among many even after the fall of fascism.

“Fascism has fallen, and much of the danger has passed. Today, we see manifestations of fascist behaviour among many of us,” he said while addressing a rally at Poura Muktamancha in Brahmanbaria.

The rally titled 'From the 2018 Quota Reform Movement to the 2024 Mass Uprising—Aspirations of the July Mass Uprising and State Reform' was organised by the district unit of Gono Odhikar Parishad.

Nur said they had fought against the violence, extortion, and land-grabbing perpetrated by Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League.

“One year after the mass uprising, we are now seeing the recurrence of that extortion and land-grabbing among many of us,” he said.

“We have shed fresh blood to present the nation with a new Bangladesh. An interim government has been formed, but it has so far failed to make progress in bringing fascists to justice. Though fascism has been banned, the bragging of its allies is still evident,” Nur added.

Pointing out that the Jatiya Party was an ally of the Awami League to sustain the fascism in the last 16 years, he demanded that its activities must be banned without delay.

Nurul Haque, also the former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu), said the movement was not to bring anyone to power, and students and people did not sacrifice their lives to make someone an MP or minister.

Gono Odhikar Parishad President demanded the implementation of state reform before the next national election.

Later, Nur distributed cash assistance among the families of those killed during the anti-Modi movement and the July Uprising in the rally.

Nurul Haque Nur
Special doa mahfil for Mehreen Chowdhury held in Dhaka

