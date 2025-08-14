Man stabbed to death at shisha bar in Banani

A man was stabbed to death following an argument at a shisha bar in Banani, the capital.

The deceased has been identified as Rahat Hossain Rabbi, 31.

The incident occurred around 4:30am on Thursday on the stairs of the 360 Degree Shisha Bar located at House No 100, Road No- 11 in Banani police station area.

Banani police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.

He said Rabbi was stabbed on the stairs of the bar. Later, when he was taken to the hospital, the doctor declared him dead.

The OC also stated that no accused has been arrested so far.

According to police and witnesses, while coming down from the shisha bar, Rabbi got into an argument with a young man named Munna and six to seven others. At one point, they began beating Rabbi indiscriminately. The attackers inflicted three serious stab wounds on his left thigh and one on the elbow of his right arm using a sharp knife.

Later, in a critically injured state, Rabbi was quickly taken to Kurmitola Hospital. There, the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Rabbi was a resident of Hazaribagh in Mohakhali.

Police operation is underway to catch the attackers.