Friday, August 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Man stabbed to death at shisha bar in Banani

Some six to seven people were seen beating him before he was stabbed multiple times 

Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 11:59 AM

A man was stabbed to death following an argument at a shisha bar in Banani, the capital.

The deceased has been identified as Rahat Hossain Rabbi, 31. 

The incident occurred around 4:30am on Thursday on the stairs of the 360 Degree Shisha Bar located at House No 100, Road No- 11 in Banani police station area.

Banani police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.

He said Rabbi was stabbed on the stairs of the bar. Later, when he was taken to the hospital, the doctor declared him dead.

The OC also stated that no accused has been arrested so far.

According to police and witnesses, while coming down from the shisha bar, Rabbi got into an argument with a young man named Munna and six to seven others. At one point, they began beating Rabbi indiscriminately. The attackers inflicted three serious stab wounds on his left thigh and one on the elbow of his right arm using a sharp knife.

Later, in a critically injured state, Rabbi was quickly taken to Kurmitola Hospital. There, the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Rabbi was a resident of Hazaribagh in Mohakhali.

 Police operation is underway to catch the attackers.

Topics:

Stabbed to Death
Read More

Private car driver killed in knife attack by muggers on flyover

Prime Asia University student stabbed dead on campus in Dhaka

Drug addict suspect kills mother, surrenders to police in Cox’s Bazar

Trader stabbed to death, wife injured in Bogra attack

Rohingya man stabbed to death in Ukhiya camp

One killed in upazila polls violence in Cox's Bazar

Latest News

Khaleda Zia: From housewife to Bangladesh’s first female prime minister

Deadline for BCS dictation-scribe applications Aug 20

252 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours across country

NCP to form 50-member advisory council

Security tightened in Gopalganj ahead of August 15

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x