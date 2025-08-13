DU Film Society organizes 'In Memory and Cinema: Tareque Masud and Mishuk Munier'

On Wednesday, the Dhaka University Film Society organized a program titled "In Memory and Cinema: Tareque Masud and Mishuk Munier" at the Road Accident Memorial premises adjacent to the TSC (Teacher-Student Center).

On August 13, 2011, renowned Bangladeshi filmmaker Tareque Masud and acclaimed journalist and cinematographer Mishuk Munier tragically lost their lives in a road accident, along with three others, while returning from scouting shooting locations.

In their memory, this program has been organized annually. The program began at 6pm with the lighting of lamps at the Road Accident Memorial premises adjacent to Dhaka University's TSC.

Following this, at 7pm and 7:30pm, two films directed by Tareque Masud were screened: "Narir Katha" (The Women's Story, 2000) and "Runway" (2010).

Through this annual initiative, the Dhaka University Film Society remembers the artistic contributions and achievements of these pioneers of Bangladesh's film industry, while also working to raise awareness about the importance of road safety consciousness.

This screening was open to all viewers.