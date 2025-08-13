MPO-listed teachers threaten tougher movement from Sept 15

The non-government teachers under the Monthly Payment Order (MPO) on Wednesday have threatened to go for tougher movement if the government does not take any initiative to nationalise the MPO-listed educational institutions within one month.

The protesters under the banner of "Alliance for Nationalisation" gave the ultimatum while staging demonstrations in front of the National Press Club around 3:30pm after a meeting with Education Adviser CR Abrar at the Secretariat.

Prof Delwar Hossain Azizi, member secretary Alliance for Nationalisation, said: “Our demand is logical and the Education Adviser also admitted that. But there is procrastination in implementation. Though we are giving a deadline of 30 days. If visible and logical actions are not taken within this time, we will be forced to launch a full-scale movement.”

He also threatened to go for work abstention in all MPO-listed private educational institutions across the country from September 15 if their demand is not met by September 14, he said.

Later, tougher programs, including boycotting classes and exams, will be announced.

They also said that nationalisation of private MPO-registered institutions is now a demand of the time for the improvement of the quality of education, the fair rights of teachers and staff and the integrated development of the education system.

Earlier in the day, the protesters gathered in front of the National Press Club around 10am and staged a demonstration.

Thousands of teachers from 64 districts participated in the demonstrations.

Vehicular movement from Paltan to High Court and towards Shahbagh intersection remained suspended during the protest.