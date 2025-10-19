Sunday, October 19, 2025

MPO teachers, staff hold human chain in Moulvibazar

They reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the movement until all three demands are fully met

Teachers and staff from MPO-listed schools, colleges, and madrasas form a human chain at Station Choumuhani in Kulaura, Moulvibazar, on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 09:03 PM

Teachers and staff from MPO-listed secondary schools, colleges and madrasas at Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar district formed a human chain on Sunday, pressing for the implementation of their three-point demand and protesting what they termed a “brutal attack” on demonstrating teachers in Dhaka.

The demonstration took place at Station Choumuhani area of Kulaura town, with participants carrying banners from their respective institutions.

Their key demands include a 20% house rent allowance based on basic salary, a Tk1,500 monthly medical allowance and a 75% festival bonus for non-government institution staff.

The event was moderated by Md Abdul Matin, former general secretary of Kulaura Upazila Secondary Teachers' Association and head teacher of Kulaura Girls’ High School.

Among the speakers were Md Ataur Rahman, acting principal of Longla Modern Degree College; ANM Alam, principal of MA Gani Adarsha Degree College; Md Shamsul Haque, principal of Sripur Jalalia Fazil Madrasa; Fayzur Rahman Suruk, principal of Mahatotsin Ali School and College; Maulana Abdul Jabbar, principal of Rabi Bazar Daruchunnah Islamia Fazil Madrasa; and Ferdousi Akter, acting principal of Barmachal School and College.

Speakers at the event rejected the government's recent decision to raise the house rent allowance by only 5%, calling it insufficient and out of touch with the rising cost of living.

They reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the movement until all three demands are fully met.

“Teachers are the architects of the nation,” said one speaker. “If teachers survive, the country survives. It is time to end the discrimination and honour teachers by granting them their rightful dues.”

They also criticized the government's treatment of protesting teachers in Dhaka and called for an immediate end to the suppression of peaceful demonstrations.

