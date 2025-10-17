Teachers begin hunger strike at Shaheed Minar

MPO-listed teachers have begun a hunger strike at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.

The protest started on Friday after Jummah prayers. In addition to the hunger strike, the teachers have planned a long march towards Jamuna on Sunday.

They have also urged teachers across the country to join both the protest and the hunger strike.

Delwar Hossain Azizi, secretary of the coalition of MPO-listed institutions seeking nationalization, said, “Today we began our planned hunger strike. We held a gathering at the TSC earlier, and the long march is scheduled for Sunday.”

Meanwhile, the protesting teachers have used social media to call on educators nationwide to participate in the Dhaka programme.

Before the hunger strike began, over a hundred teachers were seen taking positions at the main platform of the Shaheed Minar, while others spread out around the area. From early Friday morning, teachers had gathered at the Shaheed Minar and held a rally at Dhaka University’s TSC. After Jumma prayers, they began their hunger strike, remaining at the Minar even in the rain.

Delwar Hossain Azizi added: “The government has mocked us and ignored our demands. While the ministry had initially agreed to our demands, they now want to accept only a quarter of one of the three demands and refuse to discuss the other two.”

He said he spoke with the ministry on Thursday and asked the teachers if they were satisfied with the proposal — they rejected the government’s decision.