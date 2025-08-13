JU orders non-students to vacate halls by Saturday

The Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have ordered non-students who are illegally residing in the university’s residential halls to vacate by Saturday.

The directive has been issued considering overall security ahead of the upcoming Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election.

The matter was confirmed on Wednesday by the university’s Proctor and Member Secretary of the JUCSU Election Commission, Professor AKM Rashidul Alam.

Professor AKM Rashidul Alam said: “Keeping in mind the overall security of the university, we are instructing Master’s graduates whose academic tenure has ended to leave the residential halls by August 16 (Saturday). In this regard, we seek the cooperation of the hall provosts.”

However, the continued stay of expired-term students in the halls and the recent tension surrounding demands to ban political activities in the dormitories have raised concerns about the election environment.

Regarding the matter, Juscu's Chief Election Commissioner Professor Moniruzzaman said: “After 33 long years, we are going to hold the JUCSU election. We hope to conduct a free, fair, and acceptable election.”

Provost Committee Chairperson Professor Abeda Sultana said: “We have already held a meeting with all hall provosts. It was decided that we will post notices in every hall for the expired-term students. We will also try to deliver letters to each of them individually. Whether they see it or not, from 12am on the night of the 16th, we will start the process of taking back the rooms.”