Thursday, August 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

JU orders non-students to vacate halls by Saturday

The directive has been issued considering overall security ahead of the upcoming JUCSU elections

JUCSU Building at JU. Photo: Asibul Islam Rifat/ Dhaka tribune
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 07:36 PM
The Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have ordered non-students who are illegally residing in the university’s residential halls to vacate by Saturday.
 
The directive has been issued considering overall security ahead of the upcoming Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election.
 
The matter was confirmed on Wednesday by the university’s Proctor and Member Secretary of the JUCSU Election Commission, Professor AKM Rashidul Alam.
 
Professor AKM Rashidul Alam said: “Keeping in mind the overall security of the university, we are instructing Master’s graduates whose academic tenure has ended to leave the residential halls by August 16 (Saturday). In this regard, we seek the cooperation of the hall provosts.”
 
However, the continued stay of expired-term students in the halls and the recent tension surrounding demands to ban political activities in the dormitories have raised concerns about the election environment.
 
Regarding the matter, Juscu's Chief Election Commissioner Professor Moniruzzaman said: “After 33 long years, we are going to hold the JUCSU election. We hope to conduct a free, fair, and acceptable election.”
 
Provost Committee Chairperson Professor Abeda Sultana said: “We have already held a meeting with all hall provosts. It was decided that we will post notices in every hall for the expired-term students. We will also try to deliver letters to each of them individually. Whether they see it or not, from 12am on the night of the 16th, we will start the process of taking back the rooms.”
 

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)
Read More

JU to hold Jucsu polls on September 11 after 33 years

Protest at JU residential halls demanding ban on student politics

JU BDSC opposes Chhatra Dal’s hall committee announcement

JU students hold torchlight procession, burn effigies protesting Shibir's DU exhibition

JU VC mourns death of construction worker, probe committee formed

Worker dies after falling from under-construction building at JU

Latest News

Dhaka air quality continues to be ‘moderate’ Thursday morning

Teacher suspended after sexual harassment; accused principal resigns

Joint forces to be deployed to stop stone theft in Sylhet

PSG beat Tottenham on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup after late comeback

Thailand: Is the military preparing another coup?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x