CA Yunus: Govt committed to giving power back to the people

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said they are committed to strengthening democracy and giving power back to its rightful owner—the people, stressing that the government is focused on ensuring peace and stability.

"We are also working hard to hold a free, fair and transparent election in February 2026—so that power is handed over to the true representatives of people," he said while delivering a speech at a special Convocation.

The chief adviser was awarded an 'Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Social Business' by the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

Prof Yunus, now in Malaysia on a three-day official tour, visited the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) on Wednesday morning and attended its special convocation, demonstrating close friendship between Prof Yunus and the UKM.

"What a great honour and what an impressive ceremony!" Prof Yunus said in his speech of acceptance after being conferred by the UKM Chancellor.

He said they are committed to strengthening democracy and building a stronger and resilient Bangladesh.

Prof Yunus' dream of a world where people will leave with dignity and freedom, free from discrimination and intimidation.

He said he is truly proud to be associated with the UKM and accepted the degree on behalf of the people of Bangladesh.

Prof Yunus said that this recognition reminds him of his responsibility to work for the dreams of their young people.

"Last year, many of them stood up bravely against a fascist regime in Bangladesh. Hundreds of students and youths gave their lives for a better future—a future where everyone can live with dignity, free from intimidation, discrimination and injustice," he said.

The youth-led uprising in July and August 2024 has given a new meaning to the national identity and hopes for the future.

"Today, we are working to build a new Bangladesh—where governance is just, the economy includes everyone, and each person has a fair chance to be successful. Our government is focused on ensuring peace and stability," Prof Yunus said.

Prof Yunus said they have a clear goal, a detailed plan and strong determination to move forward.

"To build a stronger and resilient Bangladesh, we need big changes in our economy," he said.

This includes supporting entrepreneurs, investing more in education and technology, and working closely with our international and regional partners, said the Chief Adviser.

He also had a session with members of the Yunus Social Business Centre community and the university network, in a programme jointly organised by UKM.

The chief adviser signed the guest book at the university and had an informal conversation with the King of Negeri Sembilan (Chancellor, UKM).

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus is undertaking an official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The visit is to reciprocate the official visit by the Malaysian prime minister to Bangladesh in October 2024.