Mahfuza Khanam, Ducsu’s only female VP no more

Mahfuza Khanam, the only woman ever to serve as vice president of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu), passed away in Dhaka on Tuesday. She was 79

She suddenly collapsed while swimming at the Officers’ Club around 10:00am, according to a family member. Club staff rushed her to hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Physicians suspect she suffered a heart attack.

Mahfuza married prominent lawyer and former law minister Shafique Ahmed on February 8, 1969. The couple had two sons and one daughter.

She was widely respected as an educator, social activist, and women’s rights advocate. She was also a valiant freedom fighter who actively participated in combat during the Liberation War.

Born on April 14, 1946, in Kolkata, Mahfuza Khanam attended Bangla Bazar Girls’ School and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Physics from Dhaka University in 1966 and 1967 respectively.

She was elected Ducsu vice president for the 1966–67 term as a candidate of the East Pakistan Chhatra Union. Over the years, she held several key positions, including director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, president of the Asiatic Society, and member of the Dhaka University Senate. She also taught at various government colleges.

In recognition of her contributions, she received the Ekushey Padak in 2021, the nation’s second-highest civilian award.

Her passing marks the loss of a pioneering figure in Bangladesh’s educational and social landscape.