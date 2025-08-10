Monday, August 11, 2025

Ministry orders comprehensive audit of Rajuk's financial activities from 2009-2024

This includes transactions related to plot and flat allocations, transfers, and associated financial operations

File image of Rajuk building. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Aug 2025, 05:51 PM

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has instructed the Directorate of Internal Audit to conduct a comprehensive audit of all income- and expenditure-related activities of the Capital Development Authority, or Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), spanning from 2009 to 2024.

This includes transactions related to plot and flat allocations, transfers, and associated financial operations, according to a press release issued today and signed by Md Alamgir Hossain, public relations officer of the ministry.

The directive, issued in line with Sections 2(a), (b), (c), and (d) of the Internal Audit Directorate’s Allocation of Functions and its Charter of Duties, follows a decision made by the ministry’s Budget Management Committee on April 23, 2025, it added.

The ministry said the audit is being undertaken in the public interest to ensure transparency and accountability in Rajuk’s operations over the past 15 years.

As per the directives, the Internal Audit Directorate will develop and follow a structured audit plan.

Rajuk must ensure the audit is conducted in compliance with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations, according to the release.

Details of the audit team — including names, designations, and contact information — must be submitted to the ministry prior to the audit’s commencement, it said.

Rajuk must remain fully informed throughout the process, the release added, noting: “The audit must be completed within three months.”

Upon completion, a comprehensive report will be submitted to the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk)
