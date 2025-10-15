ACC's operation finds evidence of irregularities in health, Rajuk, food warehouses

The Enforcement Unit of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in separate raids in Dhaka's Rajuk, Satkhira, and Jessore districts found various evidences of irregularities and corruption in the health, land development, and food sectors.

ACC said that the initial truth of the allegations of brokers' gangs, unauthorized institutions, discrepancies in documents, and storage of low-quality products was found in these operations on Tuesday.

ACC, Integrated District Office, Khulna, conducted an operation based on allegations of sending patients to private clinics and diagnostic centers instead of providing medical services at government health centers under Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira district.

The active role of the brokers' gang was revealed in the operation.

The ACC team arrested seven brokers red-handed and handed them over to the Upazila Health Officer.

Later, the mobile court sentenced them to various terms of imprisonment and fines.

During the raid, it was found that most of the diagnostic centers nearby were being operated without a license and were collecting patients through brokers.

The owners of some centers stopped their activities and fled after realizing the presence of the ACC officials.

The initial truth of the allegations was found through inspection, statements of service recipients, and analysis of collected records.

On the other hand, an enforcement team from the ACC head office conducted a raid on allegations of irregularities and corruption in the allocation of plots in the Purbachal New City Project in collusion with dishonest officials of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).

The team collected various documents, including application forms, bank statements, and MIS information related to plot allocation, and took statements from the concerned officials and employees.

In addition, the ACC, Integrated District Office, Jessore, conducted a raid on allegations of illegal sale of remaining rice by showing low-quality rice stock and low-quantity at the Navaran Government Food Warehouse in Sharsha Upazila of Jessore district.

During the verification of the actual quantity of rice stock in the warehouse, evidence of low-quality rice was found in ten sacks.

In addition, the warehouse officer failed to show the list of paddy collected from the farmers.

The initial truth of the complaint was found in the inspection and record analysis.