3 ACC officials testify in plot scam cases against Hasina, Rehana

Three officials of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday testified in three cases filed against 53 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, over alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots in the Rajuk Purbachal New Town Project.

The witnesses are ACC Deputy Director AKM Mahbubur Rahman and Assistant Directors Ashim Shil and Ullash Chowdhury.

They gave depositions before Dhaka Special Judge Court-4.

After examining them, Judge Robiul Islam adjourned the hearing till September 4.

Earlier on August 13, the plaintiffs of these cases—ACC Deputy Director Salahuddin and Assistant Directors Afnan Jannat Keya and SM Rashedul Hasan—submitted their statements against Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Tulip Siddiq, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, Azmina Siddique, and others.

On August 11, the same three officials testified in three other identical cases against 47 people, including Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, before Dhaka Special Judge Court-5.

Seven seizure list witnesses also testified in those cases on Tuesday.

Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 adjourned their hearings till September 2.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on July 31 framed charges in those three cases and issued arrest warrants as the accused remain absconding.

On the same day, the Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 framed charges in the other three cases filed in this connection.

Earlier, on July 20, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib forwarded the matters to the trial courts, noting the accused failed to appear despite court orders.

On July 1, the court had ordered a gazette notification summoning 100 accused, including Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana and Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

The ACC lodged the six cases between January 12 and 14, 2025, and filed charge sheets on March 10.

According to case details, on January 14, ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed a case against eight people, including Sheikh Hasina, over a 10-katha Purbachal plot. A charge sheet was later submitted against 12.



On the same day, ACC Assistant Director SM Rashedul Hasan filed another case against 15, including Hasina and Joy, as the charge sheet named 17.



On January 13, Salahuddin filed another case against 15, including Hasina, Rehana, Radwan Mujib, Tulip Siddiq and Azmina Siddique, as the charge sheet named 17.



Another case filed that day accused 16, including Hasina, Tulip, and Azmina, as the charge sheet named 18.



Yet another case was filed against Radwan Mujib and 15 others, but the charge sheet named 18.



On January 12, ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya filed a case against 16, including Hasina and Saima Wazed Putul, as the charge sheet named 18.