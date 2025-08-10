40,000 body cameras to be procured for February election

Bangladesh’s Interim Government plans to procure at least 40,000 body-worn cameras for police to enhance security at voting booths during the upcoming general election in February.



The move was discussed at a high-level meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Saturday, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.



Home Adviser Lt General (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistants Khuda Baksh Chowdhury and Faiz Tayeb Ahmed attended the meeting.



Faiz Tayeb Ahmed said the procurement process for the 40,000 body cameras—commonly known as Bodycams—was in its final stage. He emphasised that the devices would strengthen security in thousands of vulnerable polling centres.



“We are aiming to procure the bodycams by October so police officers can receive adequate training on their key features, including AI capabilities,” he said.



Bangladesh authorities have approached three companies from Germany, China, and Thailand to supply the cameras. Police officers and constables will wear the devices on their chests while on election duty.



Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus instructed officials to expedite the procurement and ensure proper training for thousands of police personnel.



