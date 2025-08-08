NCC to resume July Charter implementation talks next week

The National Consensus Commission will resume discussions next week to finalize how the July National Charter will be implemented, officials said on Friday.

The commission plans to first hold consultations with experts before entering a third round of talks with political parties to ensure the accord’s commitments become binding and to agree on a clear roadmap for execution.

At a press briefing held at the National Parliament’s LD Hall, Professor Ali Riaz, the commission’s vice-chairman, said the ongoing process seeks to translate the accord into actionable policies through dialogue with political stakeholders.

He expressed optimism that the next phase of consultations would lead to timely and appropriate decisions.

Commission members present at the briefing included Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Emdadul Hoque, Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raj Hossain, Ayub Mia, and Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Monir Haider.

The commission has already held two rounds of discussions with political parties. During the first round, consensus was reached on 62 out of 165 proposals, several of which have seen partial government implementation through ordinances and policy decisions.

The second round focused on 20 constitutional issues, where 11 received unanimous support and nine were adopted with formal notes of dissent from some parties.

However, sharp disagreements prevented discussions on 25 topics during the initial talks.

Proposals accepted without dissent included reforms related to the appointment of parliamentary committee heads, electoral constituency delimitation, presidential pardon provisions, decentralization of the judiciary, emergency declarations, appointment of the chief justice, constitutional amendments, prime ministerial term limits, formation of election and police commissions, and expansion of citizens’ fundamental rights.

Proposals adopted despite dissent involved amendments to Article 70 of the constitution, restrictions on the prime minister holding multiple offices, appointment procedures for constitutional bodies such as the Public Service Commission and Anti-Corruption Commission, increasing women’s parliamentary representation, establishing a bicameral parliament, presidential election processes, caretaker government provisions, state principles, and presidential powers under Article 48(3).

The commission was established following the interim government’s formation of six reform commissions in October 2024.

These commissions submitted their reports in February 2025, after which the National Consensus Commission was formed under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to build a political consensus on reform proposals.

The commission categorized recommendations into urgent reforms already underway and 166 major proposals requiring political consensus.

Between March and May, the commission held individual talks with 33 political parties, followed by thematic discussions with 30 parties from June through July.

Next week’s consultations will determine the implementation procedures of the July National Charter, after which political parties will formally sign the charter, marking its full realization.