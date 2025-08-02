Anu Muhammad criticizes interim govt's 'secret deals', foreign policy

At the Droho Jatra 2025 rally held at Dhaka's Central Shaheed Minar, noted economist Anu Muhammad accused the interim government of following a “reverse path” by striking secret foreign deals and upholding the controversial policies of the previous regime.

Anu Muhammad, a former professor at Jahangirnagar University, stated that despite the hopes for significant change that emerged from the mass uprising that brought them to power, the current government appears to be on a "reverse path".

With the national anthem and paying tribute to last year’s student-led July uprising, the program “Droho Jatra 2025” began Saturday at 4pm at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Anu Muhammad resonated deeply with the broader sentiments of frustration and unfulfilled expectations following the July uprising, as highlighted by participants in a separate assessment of the uprising.

Simillar sentiments were echoed by participants of the July uprising. Mikel Chakma, for instance, expressed his deep regret, saying that they did not gain anything from the uprising.

Similarly, Abdur Rob, the father of a martyr from the July uprising, demanded justice for all the martyrs of July, implying a call for a government that genuinely serves the people's interests.

Anu Muhammad questioned why the current government is desperate to implement Hasina's project to hand over the Chittagong port to foreigners, given that similar hidden contracts were a major accusation against the previous administration.

He also highlighted a perceived lack of public and institutional knowledge regarding significant deals. He questioned why Petrobangla was reportedly unaware that a special assistant of the Hasina government would sign an LNG import contract abroad without a tender, and why the public or Biman (Bangladesh Airlines) did not know about the necessity of signing a contract to purchase 25 Boeing aircraft.

He further alleged that the government utilizes non-disclosure agreemens to keep these agreements secret.

The noted economist accused the current government of engaging in secret agreements and buying unnecessary goods with weapons from the United States, suggesting these actions are taken at the cost of Bangladesh's interests to please the United States.

Anu Muhammad also challenged the government's rhetoric against Indian dominance, questioning why they have not cancelled agreements such as the Ambani contract, the Rampal power plant contract, and the transit agreement with India.

He views these as national interest-violating agreements, arguing that if they are not cancelled, the government's statements against Indian dominance are merely a facade.

The event received support from numerous political organizations, activists, rights advocates, artists, writers, academics, and legal professionals.

Following the rally, the "Droho Jaatra" procession commenced from Shaheed Minar carrying a banner bearing the names of those who died in the July uprising. The march concluded at Shahbag after passing through the Dhaka University vicinity and Katabon road.

On August 2 of the previous year, thousands of participants from various areas of the capital assembled at the Shaheed Minar for the Droho Jatra rally. This year, the organizers have planned Droho Jatra 2025 with objectives to dismantle the fascist state framework, secure justice for the 2024 mass murders including incidents in both hilly and plain regions, and counter emerging neo-fascist movements.