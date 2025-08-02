Mahfuj: July Declaration symbolizes spirit of mass uprising

Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam on Saturday said the July Declaration represents the vision and aspirations of the July uprising and stands as a documentary proof of the historic movement.

He said this while talking to reporters after a rally marking the July uprising at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital.

About the ongoing work on the July Declaration, the adviser said it is being drafted based on opinions from various political parties and it would be signed by Tuesday.

Highlighting the activities of the ministry regarding the uprising, Mahfuj Alam said efforts are underway to preserve the memories of the event.

15 directorates and agencies under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry are involved in disseminating information, archiving documents and producing documentaries on the July uprising, he said.

He said that Bangladesh Betar and BTV are broadcasting documentaries and programs on the uprising while the Press Information Department and Press Institute of Bangladesh are conducting research.

The Department of Films and Publications has already produced several documentaries and the Bangladesh Film Archive has taken a project to preserve historical records.

The Journalist Welfare Trust has extended financial support to the families of journalists killed or injured during the movement.

The adviser said people from all walks of life, particularly teachers, social workers, and cultural activists participated in it during the final days. “We began the uprising at the Shaheed Minar and celebrated victory here,” he added.

As long as the martyrs are remembered and the pain of the injured is felt, the commitment to build a new Bangladesh will remain strong, he said.

Calling for national unity in rebuilding the country, Majfuj Alam said: “Through the sacrifices of the martyrs we’ve gained a new sense of freedom and a renewed opportunity to build the nation.”

Earlier in the day, a colourful rally marking the anniversary of the July uprising was organized by the ministry.

It began at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium premises and ended at the Central Shaheed Minar.