Info adviser: July Proclamation to be announced by Aug 5

The government has sent the final draft of the proclamation to BNP, Jamaat, NCP, and other political parties

File image of Mahfuj Alam. Photo: BSS
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 09:47 AM

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam has said that the much-talked-about July Proclamation will be announced by August 5 next.

“The July Proclamation is now a reality and it must be announced by August 5. I am grateful to everyone for keeping the issue alive in the public interest and paving the way for its implementation,” the adviser wrote on his verified Facebook page last night.

The July Proclamation was the moot point in the political arena since the toppling of the Awami League government in the face of student-led mass movement on August 5 last year.

The government, meanwhile, has sent the final draft of the proclamation to BNP, Jamaat, NCP, and other political parties, inviting their recommendations, if any, on the matter.

Earlier, on July 25, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam said his party is determined to realise the July charter and July Proclamation by August 5, as part of its ongoing movement for reforms, justice and a new constitution.

Mahfuj Alam
