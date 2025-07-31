Thursday, July 31, 2025

Rain likely across country

Day temperature may fall slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Jul 2025, 11:36 AM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours, commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal & Chittagong divisions and many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barisal & Chittagong divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day temperature may fall slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was 36.2°C  in Sayedpur under Rangpur Division, while Thursday’s minimum temperature was 23°C in Tangail.

The sun sets at 6:43pm on Thursday and rises at 5:28am on Friday in the capital.

Topics:

Rain Forecast
