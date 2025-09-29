Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds at many places across the country in the next 24 hours, starting at 9am on Monday.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chittagong divisions,” said a bulletin issued by the BMD on Sunday morning.

“One or two places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barisal divisions may witness similar weather,” it added, with the anticipation of “moderately heavy falls at places over the country.”

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, according to the met office.

It said monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay, adding that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal around on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the highest temperature was recorded at 36.2°C in Rajshahi, while the lowest was 23.6°C in Srimangal.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:48pm on Monday and rise at 5:50am on Tuesday.