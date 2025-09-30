Met office predicts light to moderate rain across country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rains across the country, including Dhaka division, in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am on Tuesday.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, and Sylhet divisions, and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, and Chittagong divisions, with moderately heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin.

Day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, while night temperatures may fall by 1–2°C across the country.

A trough of low pressure runs from East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam across the northern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay and adjoining central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, the Met office said.