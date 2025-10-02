Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Thursday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions with heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," according to a bulletin issued by the BMD on Thursday morning.

Day temperatures may fall slightly and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the Met Office predicted.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature recorded was 35.5°C at Narsingdi in Dhaka division, while the lowest temperature of Thursday was 23.4°C at Sylhet in Sylhet division.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:45pm on Thursday and will rise at 5:51am on Friday.