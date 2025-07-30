Wednesday, July 30, 2025

No new Covid-19 cases reported in 24hrs

According to DGHS, a total of 84 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 0%

Representational image of a person holding a Covid-19 blood test. Photo: Pexel
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 07:11 PM

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday, confirmed that no new Covid-19 infections was reported in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Tuesday to 8am Wednesday. 

A total of 84 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 0%, according to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, no one has died from COVID-19 during this period. The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,527.

The first case of Coronavirus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.

