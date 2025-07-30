Kaptai hanging bridge submerges; tourists movement suspended

Rangamati district administration has restricted the movement of tourists on the Kaptai Lake hanging bridge in Rangamati as it went under water following the rise in water level in the lake amid heavy rain.

Alok Bikash Chakma, manager of Rangamati Tourism Corporation, said the restriction will remain in force until further notice.

The 335-feet hanging bridge located in the tourist zone of Rangamati Sadar upazila was constructed in 1986.

Spanning between two hills and supported by pillars, this visually striking bridge is easily accessible by both water and land routes.

Over the years, it has become widely known among both domestic and international tourists as the “Symbol of Rangamati.”

According to sources at the Kaptai Karnaphuli Hydroelectric Power Plant, the current water level in Kaptai Lake stands at approximately 105.54 MSL (Mean Sea Level).

If the level rises close to 109 MSL, excess water from the lake will be released into the Karnaphuli River through the sluice gates.